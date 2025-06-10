Hot word :

Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Stockpiled rice on display at a Lawson store in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, in June

Jiji Press

15:46 JST, June 10, 2025

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)—The average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through June 1 dropped for the second straight week, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The rice price averaged ¥4,223 per 5 kilograms, down by ¥37 from the previous week, with the decline expanding. Still, the price remained at a level twice as high as that of a year before.

Rice released from the government’s stockpile under discretionary contracts is appearing in store shelves at around ¥2,000 recently. Monday’s data do not include such rice. The key will be whether the decline in rice prices will pick up pace.

