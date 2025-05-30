Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
13:08 JST, May 30, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The core consumer price index for Tokyo’s densely populated 23 special wards in May climbed 3.6% from a year earlier, up for the 45th consecutive month and logging the biggest rise since a 4.3% increase marked in January 2023.
The index, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, stood at 110.5 against the 2020 base of 100, the internal affairs ministry said.
Rice prices skyrocketed 93.7%, after posting a record 93.8% surge the previous month.
Prices of food excluding perishables climbed 6.9%, against a 6.4% ascent marked in April. Although the Japanese government started releasing its stockpiled rice in March in the hope of taming rampant rice prices, supply remains tight, as such stockpiled rice has yet to reach many stores throughout the country.
Among rice-related items, prices of sushi served at eating establishments and those of “onigiri” rice balls went up 8.3% and 16.9%, respectively.
Prices of chocolate soared 28.0%, coffee beans 21.1% and chicken meat 8.8%.
Energy prices rose 8.7%. A tentative end to the government’s measures to reduce the burden of soaring utility costs resulted in a 10.8% rise in electricity prices and a 6.6% increase in city gas bills.
The overall CPI, including fresh food prices, was up 3.4%, and the index excluding fresh food and energy prices climbed 3.3%.
