Nintendo Aims to Sell 15 Million Switch 2 Units in First Year; New Video Game Console will be Released in June

The Nintendo Switch 2, which will be released in June

Nintendo Co. announced on Thursday that it plans to sell 15 million units of its new home video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, in the first year following its planned June release. In its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the company projected sales of ¥1.9 trillion, up 63.1% from the previous year, and a final profit of ¥300 billion, up 7.6% from the previous year, thanks to the launch of the Switch 2.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, who held an online press conference on the day, said of the expected sales volume of the Switch 2, “The unit sales price is high and there are reasonable hurdles to overcome, but we would like to aim for a launch comparable to that of the [current] Switch.”

The current Switch sold 15.05 million units in the year from its launch in March 2017 to March 2018, which is on par with predicted sales of the Switch 2.