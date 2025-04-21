Toyota Boosts Efforts to Pass Down Car Culture; Company’s Activities Include Restoring Classic Cars, Holding Enrichment Programs
1:00 JST, April 21, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. is boosting its efforts to restore classic cars and restart sales of discontinued parts. In addition to satisfying the expectations of automobile enthusiasts who want to keep driving the cars they love, Toyota wants to ensure its techniques are passed on to the next generation.
Toyota has been bringing parts for vehicles such as popular sports cars back into production and back on the market since 2020, with 294 parts now available for eight models of cars. The company will ratchet up its efforts going forward, it said.
The company aims to restore one car annually. In 2024, a Celica Liftback, a popular model that went on sale in 1973, was restored by about 30 workers chosen from the company’s factories. The company is also strengthening events for car enthusiasts.
“We hope to develop our activities by fostering human resource development and passing on know-how to future generations, and fulfill the expectations of car lovers,” said Yasuhiro Sakakibara, head of the company’s Automobile Culture Showroom.
