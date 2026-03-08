World Heritage Site in Iran Damaged by U.S., Israeli Strikes; Concerns Rise That Prolonged Fighting Could Lead to Further Damage
16:23 JST, March 8, 2026
The Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tehran, has been damaged in attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to the Iranian government website.
Footage released by the Iranian government on March 2 showed damaged windows and part of the roof ripped off.
Concerns are growing that prolonged fighting could lead to further damage to cultural properties in the Middle Eastern country.
The palace dates back to the Qajar dynasty, which ruled Iran from the late 18th century to the early 20th century, according to UNESCO. Called a masterpiece integrating traditional Persian architecture and crafts with Western influences, it was registered as a World Heritage Site in 2013.
Top Articles in World
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanese National
-
South Korea Tightens Rules on Foreigners Buying Homes in Seoul Metro Area
-
Ukrainian Ambassador Closely Watching Japan’s Revision of Defense Export Rules, Hopes for Future Arms Support
-
China, India Tapping into Promising African Market; Beijing Announces Tariff Cuts, Both Countries Aim to Expand Exports
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review