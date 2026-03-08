World Heritage Site in Iran Damaged by U.S., Israeli Strikes; Concerns Rise That Prolonged Fighting Could Lead to Further Damage

From the Iranian government’s X account

The interior of the Golestan Palace in Tehran, reportedly damaged by U.S.-Israeli attacks, is seen in this image posted on the Iranian government’s X account.

The Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Tehran, has been damaged in attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to the Iranian government website.

Footage released by the Iranian government on March 2 showed damaged windows and part of the roof ripped off.

Concerns are growing that prolonged fighting could lead to further damage to cultural properties in the Middle Eastern country.

The palace dates back to the Qajar dynasty, which ruled Iran from the late 18th century to the early 20th century, according to UNESCO. Called a masterpiece integrating traditional Persian architecture and crafts with Western influences, it was registered as a World Heritage Site in 2013.