Belarus Releases Japanese National Believed to Be Former Language Instructor
11:57 JST, December 14, 2025
A Japanese man believed to be a former language instructor who was charged with espionage and sentenced to imprisonment in March is among 123 prisoners released by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania.
Reuters reported the story on Saturday.
The Japanese Embassy in Belarus informed The Yomiuri Shimbun that the released Japanese national was an individual detained in July last year.
He is believed to be Masatoshi Nakanishi.
The man has already left Belarus and been handed over to the Japanese Embassy in neighboring Lithuania.
No health concerns have been reported.
Nakanishi was detained in July last year on suspicion of collecting military information by photographing railways and bridges and other charges.
