Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>World>Wider World

Belarus Releases Japanese National Believed to Be Former Language Instructor

The Associated Press
A woman holds an Old Belarusian flag as she stands waiting released Belarusian prisoners at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, December 14, 2025

A Japanese man believed to be a former language instructor who was charged with espionage and sentenced to imprisonment in March is among 123 prisoners released by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania.

Reuters reported the story on Saturday.

The Japanese Embassy in Belarus informed The Yomiuri Shimbun that the released Japanese national was an individual detained in July last year.

He is believed to be Masatoshi Nakanishi.

The man has already left Belarus and been handed over to the Japanese Embassy in neighboring Lithuania.

No health concerns have been reported.

Nakanishi was detained in July last year on suspicion of collecting military information by photographing railways and bridges and other charges.

Related Articles

Belarus Frees Nobel Prize Laureate Bialiatski, Opposition Figure Kolesnikova as US Lifts Sanctions 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Wider World Page

Wider World Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING