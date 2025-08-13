TICAD Draft Outlines African Development Strategies;Japanese Technologies to Have Key Role in Cooperation

Courtesy of Foreign Ministry

Then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers an online speech at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia in 2022

Leaders of Japan and African countries aim to support economic growth in Africa through private-sector initiatives using Japan’s cutting-edge technologies, according to a draft document to be adopted at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) to be held on Aug. 20-22 in Yokohama.

The draft document, the Yokohama Declaration, obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun, also states the importance of the “rule of law” for sustainable growth on the continent.

TICAD 9 will be cohosted by the Japanese government, the United Nations, the African Union Commission and others, and will be chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. TICAD 8 was held in Tunisia in 2022, and this will be the first time for the conference to be held in Japan since 2019.

The draft proposes cooperation measures in three key areas — economy, peace and stability, and society — aimed at strengthening relations between Japan and Africa, where population growth is expected to continue and economic growth is anticipated.

In the field of economy, the draft proposes the establishment of “Africa-Japan Innovation Hubs” to promote digitization and technological cooperation. Japan will support Africa’s economic growth by leveraging its strengths in robotics and artificial intelligence. The draft also calls for the establishment of a governance system aimed at realizing “safe, secure and trustworthy AI.”

In regard to procurement of development funds in African countries, the draft emphasizes the need for reforms, such as improving transparency. “The high cost of capital, largely due to inadequate credit ratings … [is] diverting Africa’s resources away from financing development,” the draft says.

The background to this is that China has provided huge loans to African countries for the purpose of securing resources, resulting in many of these countries falling into debt and facing the risk of default.

The draft also says, “Increasing trade protectionism is limiting Africa’s access to global markets.” This appears to be in response to tariff measures taken by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The draft says, “We aim to accelerate efforts to … integrate African countries into global supply chains through a free, open, and fair trade and investment environment.”

In the field of peace and stability, the draft emphasizes that “democracy and the rule of law are foundational pillars.” It also states the view that strategic cooperation between Japan and the African Union, which conducts peacekeeping activities in Somalia, should be strengthened to improve security in Africa.

In the field of society, the draft mentions plans to promote the manufacturing of medicines and vaccines in Africa. It also proposes the use of Japanese satellite data for drought and flood countermeasures.