Ishiba Hears from Japanese Firms Facing U.S. Tariffs in the Philippines; Aims to Gain Insights before Negotiations with U.S.
14:57 JST, April 30, 2025
MANILA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during his visit to the Philippines, met with representatives of Japanese-affiliated companies based in the country Wednesday to discuss the impact of the U.S. administration’s tariffs.
He also exchanged views with Japanese business representatives during his visit to Vietnam on Sunday. The aim was to utilize the insights gained from Japanese companies operating overseas for upcoming negotiations with the United States and for shaping domestic policy.
During the meeting in the Philippines, Ishiba said: “The Trump tariffs are destabilizing the global economy. A retaliatory exchange of tariffs between the United States and China will have widespread consequences.”
Executives from local branches of companies involved in semiconductors, electronic components, and printing machinery attended the meeting held that day.
More than 1,600 Japanese companies are operating in the Philippines, where the U.S. has imposed reciprocal tariffs of 17%.
