5-Day Grand Sumo Tournament in London Closes; Hoshoryu Wins Final Against Onosato
14:59 JST, October 20, 2025
LONDON — The final day of the Grand Sumo Tournament in London took place on Sunday, with yokozuna Hoshoryu beating fellow yokozuna Onosato in the final bout.
Both Hoshoryu and Onosato met in the final having been undefeated in the previous rounds.
The five-day event was a huge success, having attracted about 27,000 spectators in total.
The first London event in 34 years since the last in 1991 was held at the Royal Albert Hall, the same venue as last time. Tickets were sold out every day, and the bouts were streamed live on the internet by the BBC and other media.
During the closing ceremony on the final day, Onosato gave a short speech in English, saying, “London is great. Thank you and see you again. Goodbye.” The packed house was filled with roaring applause and clapping.
It was the first overseas sumo event in 20 years, since the Las Vegas tournament in 2005. There will be a two-day sumo event in Paris in June next year.
