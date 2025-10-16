Sumo Returns to London’s Albert Hall After 34 Years; Full House Cheers Bouts Among 40 Japanese Rikishi
17:01 JST, October 16, 2025
LONDON — The Grand Sumo Tournament in London opened on Wednesday, marking the first overseas tournament to be held at the invitation of the host country since 2005.
The previous such tournament was held in Las Vegas in 2005. The ongoing London event represents the 14th overall.
Forty wrestlers — including members of the uppermost makuuchi division — competed vigorously, filling the Royal Albert Hall with excitement. Sumo wrestlers last competed at this venue in 1991.
Approximately 5,400 spectators filled the hall on Wednesday, and a “full house” banner was displayed. The audience cheered and applauded when wrestlers executed throws or managed to fight back from the edge of the dohyo ring.
“The atmosphere is incredible,” said yokozuna Onosato, who defeated No. 8 maegashira Ura in the final bout. “I’m truly having a wonderful experience.”
The tournament features five days of scheduled matches to determine the champion. Tickets for all five days are sold out, according to organizers.
