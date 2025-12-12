World Cup Champion Spain Widens Lead over No. 2 United States in FIFA Women’s Rankings
10:12 JST, December 12, 2025
ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup champion Spain widened its points lead atop the FIFA rankings Thursday over the second-placed United States.
Spain retained its UEFA Nations League title since the last rankings update in August, while the U.S. won four of five friendlies played in that time.
Spain won the Nations League final last week against Germany, which rose two places to No. 3 in the rankings. European champion England stayed at No. 4 and No. 5 Sweden fell two spots.
Brazil and France swapped places at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Japan stayed at No. 8, North Korea went up one to No. 9, taking the place of Canada now at No. 10.
