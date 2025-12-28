Hot word :

Museum Mile Wins Arima Kinen; Cosmo Kuranda Comes in 2nd, Danon Decile 3rd

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Museum Mile, right, winner of the Arima Kinen.

The Japan News

15:57 JST, December 28, 2025

Third-favorite Museum Mile won the 70th Arima Kinen on Sunday, finishing neck-and-neck with 12th favorite Cosmo Kuranda, at Nakayama Racecourse in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

Ridden by French jockey Crisian Demuro, Museum Mile ran the 2,500-meter turf course in 2 minutes 31 seconds.

