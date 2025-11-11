Deaflympics Participants Prepare for Competition Opening; Athletes Hold Final Practices, Pep Rallies
16:20 JST, November 11, 2025
Over 3,000 athletes are scheduled to compete in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, which will open on Saturday. With all events set to include Japanese participants, the teams and individual athletes are making final preparations for their big matches.
At a press conference held in Tokyo on Wednesday last week, the event’s organizers, including the Japanese Federation of the Deaf, announced that a total of 3,081 athletes — 2,014 men and 1,067 women from 80 countries and regions — have registered to participate in the event. Athletes from Russia, which is continuing its aggression in Ukraine, and its ally Belarus will participate as individuals, without any national affiliation, and will not compete in team events. All events will be free to watch except shooting, which will not be open to the public.
About 50,000 students from 440 Tokyo elementary, junior and senior high schools, as well as special needs schools, are scheduled to attend the Deaflympics. This event promises exciting competition in front of big crowds of spectators.
Double crown in 2022
The athletes who will represent Japan in the various events are now finalizing their preparations at training camps or attending pep rallies.
The karate team held an intensive training camp in Yamanashi Prefecture. On Nov. 1, Tokyo Olympics women’s karate silver medalist Kiyo Shimizu coached some of the athletes. “I want the athletes to enjoy their matches. I also want to go cheer them on at the venue,” Shimizu said.
Ryo Ogura, a teacher at Sakado Ro Gakuen school for the deaf, who won two gold medals in women’s kata and kumite at the previous 2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, is aiming for back-to-back victories. She will also serve as the flag bearer for the Japanese delegation.
“People often encourage me on the streets, saying ‘good luck,’ and I’m feeling a little nervous. I’d like to give this event everything I’ve built up,” she said.
Aiming for gold
The Japanese men’s and women’s deaf soccer teams attended a pep rally in Tokyo on Thursday. The soccer matches will be held at J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture. The men’s team will face the British team in their opening match on Friday, ahead of the official opening of the Deaflympics. “Our goal is to win the gold medal. We want to show the world our strength,” said the team’s head coach Noboru Saito.
The deaf athletics team held its kick-off meeting in Tokyo on Monday last week and received uniforms from ASICS Corp. to wear during the competition.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Stay Alive in PL Series
-
Trump Says Ohtani Is Among Best Pitchers and Hitters; Recalls Watching National League Championship Game
-
Fighters Beat Hawks to Take Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage to Final Game
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Claims 2nd J.League Cup in Dominant 1st-half Performance Over Kashiwa Reysol
-
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours