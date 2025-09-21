Event Marking 1 Year Until 2026 Asian Games Held in Nagoya as Prefecture Prepares to Host
16:25 JST, September 21, 2025
An event marking one year until the opening of the 2026 Asian Games took place on Saturday in Nagoya.
“We want as many people as possible to watch Asian countries compete in what will be a festival of peace,” said Hideaki Omura, Aichi Prefecture governor and chair of the games organizing committee, addressing the audience at the event.
BMX rider Toshio Takagi performed a demonstration during the event, which was held on a special stage set up in front of the Nagoya TV Tower (Chubu Electric Power Co.’s Mirai Tower).
The Asian Games, which will be held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, are scheduled to take place from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 next year, featuring a total of 41 sports.
