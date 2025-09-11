Race Walk, Marathon in World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to Start 30 Minutes Earlier to Avoid Heat
12:52 JST, September 11, 2025
World Athletics and other organizations announced Thursday the start times for the three road events at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which will open Saturday, will be moved up by 30 minutes to avoid high temperatures.
The men’s and women’s 35-km race walk on Saturday, the women’s marathon on Sunday and the men’s marathon on Monday will all begin at 7:30 a.m.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Okinawa Shogaku Advances to 1st-Ever summer Final at National High School Baseball Championship
-
Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship
-
Okinawa Shogaku Wins 1st High School Baseball Championship
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in Two Years
-
V of BTS Takes Photo with Shohei Ohtani before Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years