Race Walk, Marathon in World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to Start 30 Minutes Earlier to Avoid Heat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The men’s 50-km race walk in Tokyo Games in 2021

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, September 11, 2025

World Athletics and other organizations announced Thursday the start times for the three road events at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which will open Saturday, will be moved up by 30 minutes to avoid high temperatures.

The men’s and women’s 35-km race walk on Saturday, the women’s marathon on Sunday and the men’s marathon on Monday will all begin at 7:30 a.m.

