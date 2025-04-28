Mao Saigo Wins Chevron Championship, One of Five Major Women’s Golf Championships

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mao Saigo holds up a trophy after winning the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday. Saigo, 23, captured the $1.2 million title of one of the five women’s major golf championships, after winning a five-way playoff. She is the fifth Japanese female golfer to win a major title, and the first one to do so since Ayaka Furue won the Amundi Evian Championship in July. Of the five major titles, only the Chevron tourney had been unclaimed by a Japanese.