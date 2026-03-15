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World Baseball Classic: Venezuela Beats Japan in Back-and-Forth Q’final

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The Japan News

The Japan News

13:18 JST, March 15, 2026

Japan lost to Venezuela 8-5 in a closely contested World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday.

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