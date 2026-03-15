World Baseball Classic: Red Sox’s Abreu Hits 3-run Homer, Giving Venezuela Lead in WBC Q’final over Japan
12:31 JST, March 15, 2026
The Boston Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu hit a 3-run homer off a pitch from the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters’ Hiromi Itoh to give Venezuela a 7-5 lead over Japan in the 6th inning of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami.
Abreu’s homer followed a single home run for Venezuela by the Kansas City Royal’s Maikel Garcia in the fifth.
In the third inning, Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a three-run home run into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela.
In the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a single home run.
Earlier in the first inning, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a single home run off a pitch from Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
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