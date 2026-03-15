Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Red Sox’s Abreu Hits 3-run Homer, Giving Venezuela Lead in WBC Q’final over Japan

The Associated Press
Venezuela’s Wilyer Abreu runs the bases after he hit a home run during the six inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Japan on Saturday in Miami.

The Japan News

12:31 JST, March 15, 2026

The Boston Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu hit a 3-run homer off a pitch from the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters’ Hiromi Itoh to give Venezuela a 7-5 lead over Japan in the 6th inning of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami.

Abreu’s homer followed a single home run for Venezuela by the Kansas City Royal’s Maikel Garcia in the fifth.

In the third inning, Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a three-run home run into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela.

In the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a single home run.

Earlier in the first inning, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a single home run off a pitch from Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING