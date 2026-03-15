Japan’s Morishita Launches 3-run Home Run into Left Field Stands; Ohtani Homers in WBC Q’final Against Venezuela (UPDATE)
11:24 JST, March 15, 2026
Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a three-run home run into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela during the third inning of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami.
In the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a single home run.
Earlier in the first inning, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a single home run off a pitch from Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
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