Japan’s Morishita Launches 3-run Home Run into Left Field Stands; Ohtani Homers in WBC Q’final Against Venezuela (UPDATE)

The Associated Press

Japan’s Shota Morishita celebrates his three run home run during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game on Saturday in Miami.

Hanshin Tigers outfielder Shota Morishita hit a three-run home run into the left field stands to give Japan a 5-2 lead over Venezuela during the third inning of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami.

In the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a single home run.

Earlier in the first inning, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a single home run off a pitch from Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto.