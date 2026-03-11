Italy Shocks U.S. in World Baseball Classic Pool Game

The Associated Press

Italy players celebrates after defeating the United States in a World Baseball Classic game on Tuesday in Houston.

The United States was dealt a stunning 8-6 loss to Italy in a World Baseball Classic Pool B game on Houston on Tuesday.

Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci both homered in the second inning and Jac Caglianone added a two-run shot in the fourth as the Italians broke away for an 8-1 lead after six innings.

The U.S. came back with three home runs of its own — two by Pete Crow-Armstrong — but came up short as Italy tops the group with 3-0 record. The U.S. finished 3-1.

U.S. slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a walk, and struck out for the last out of the game.