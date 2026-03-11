Italy Shocks U.S. in World Baseball Classic Pool Game
13:33 JST, March 11, 2026
The United States was dealt a stunning 8-6 loss to Italy in a World Baseball Classic Pool B game on Houston on Tuesday.
Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci both homered in the second inning and Jac Caglianone added a two-run shot in the fourth as the Italians broke away for an 8-1 lead after six innings.
The U.S. came back with three home runs of its own — two by Pete Crow-Armstrong — but came up short as Italy tops the group with 3-0 record. The U.S. finished 3-1.
U.S. slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a walk, and struck out for the last out of the game.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed