Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Italy Shocks U.S. in World Baseball Classic Pool Game

#World Baseball Classic
The Associated Press
Italy players celebrates after defeating the United States in a World Baseball Classic game on Tuesday in Houston.

The Japan News

13:33 JST, March 11, 2026

The United States was dealt a stunning 8-6 loss to Italy in a World Baseball Classic Pool B game on Houston on Tuesday.

Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci both homered in the second inning and Jac Caglianone added a two-run shot in the fourth as the Italians broke away for an 8-1 lead after six innings.

The U.S. came back with three home runs of its own — two by Pete Crow-Armstrong — but came up short as Italy tops the group with 3-0 record. The U.S. finished 3-1.

U.S. slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a walk, and struck out for the last out of the game.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#World Baseball Classic

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING