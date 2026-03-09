Samurai Japan’s Masataka Yoshida Blasts 2-Run homer for Come-from-behind Win Over Australia in World Baseball Classic

Takanobu Sawano / The Yomiuri Shimbun



Samurai Japan outfielder Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run homer in the bottom of seventh inning against Australia at Tokyo Dome on Sunday night, helping Japan beat Australia 4-3 in the Pool C match of the World Baseball Classic. The game was attended by the Emperor, the Empress and Princess Aiko. With its third straight win in as many games, Samurai Japan secured the top place in the Tokyo pool even before its game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Japan will play its quarterfinal match in Miami on Sunday Japan time against the second-place team in Pool D.