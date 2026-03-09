Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Samurai Japan’s Masataka Yoshida Blasts 2-Run homer for Come-from-behind Win Over Australia in World Baseball Classic

#World Baseball Classic
Takanobu Sawano / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:28 JST, March 9, 2026

Samurai Japan outfielder Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run homer in the bottom of seventh inning against Australia at Tokyo Dome on Sunday night, helping Japan beat Australia 4-3 in the Pool C match of the World Baseball Classic. The game was attended by the Emperor, the Empress and Princess Aiko. With its third straight win in as many games, Samurai Japan secured the top place in the Tokyo pool even before its game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Japan will play its quarterfinal match in Miami on Sunday Japan time against the second-place team in Pool D.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#World Baseball Classic

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING