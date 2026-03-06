Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Samurai Japan Beats Taiwan in its First World Baseball Classic Game

#World Baseball Classic
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shohei Ohtani hit a gland slam during the game on Friday in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:35 JST, March 6, 2026

Japanese national team Samurai Japan won, 13-0, in its first game of the World Baseball Classic on Friday night at Tokyo Dome.

The Samurai Japan roster includes a record eight Major League Baseball players, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was named the MVP of the 2023 WBC.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#World Baseball Classic

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING