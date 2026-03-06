Samurai Japan Beats Taiwan in its First World Baseball Classic Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani hit a gland slam during the game on Friday in Tokyo.

Japanese national team Samurai Japan won, 13-0, in its first game of the World Baseball Classic on Friday night at Tokyo Dome.

The Samurai Japan roster includes a record eight Major League Baseball players, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was named the MVP of the 2023 WBC.