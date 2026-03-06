Samurai Japan Beats Taiwan in its First World Baseball Classic Game
22:35 JST, March 6, 2026
Japanese national team Samurai Japan won, 13-0, in its first game of the World Baseball Classic on Friday night at Tokyo Dome.
The Samurai Japan roster includes a record eight Major League Baseball players, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was named the MVP of the 2023 WBC.
