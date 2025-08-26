Yomiuri Issues Statement on Netflix Getting WBC ’26 Broadcasting, Distribution Rights in Japan
17:10 JST, August 26, 2025
In response to the announcement by Netflix, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings in Tokyo released a statement Tuesday.
The following is excerpted from the full statement released by the company’s Corporate Communications Department.
“For the previous tournament, World Baseball Classic Inc. granted broadcasting rights for the pool games in Tokyo to several commercial broadcasters in Japan through our company, enabling live terrestrial broadcasting. However, for the coming tournament, the WBCI has directly granted Netflix the broadcasting and distribution rights. As the cohost for the Tokyo pool, we will continue to do our utmost to make the event enjoyable for as many people as possible.”
