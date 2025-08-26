Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Baseball

Yomiuri Issues Statement on Netflix Getting WBC ’26 Broadcasting, Distribution Rights in Japan

The Japan News
Yomiuri Shimbun building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:10 JST, August 26, 2025

In response to the announcement by Netflix, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings in Tokyo released a statement Tuesday.

The following is excerpted from the full statement released by the company’s Corporate Communications Department.

“For the previous tournament, World Baseball Classic Inc. granted broadcasting rights for the pool games in Tokyo to several commercial broadcasters in Japan through our company, enabling live terrestrial broadcasting. However, for the coming tournament, the WBCI has directly granted Netflix the broadcasting and distribution rights. As the cohost for the Tokyo pool, we will continue to do our utmost to make the event enjoyable for as many people as possible.”

Related Article

Netflix Wins Japanese Media Rights for 2026 World Baseball Classic 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Baseball Page

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING