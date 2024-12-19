Home>Society>Obituaries

Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings Editor-in-Chief Tsuneo Watanabe Dies of Pneumonia at 98

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tsuneo Watanabe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:51 JST, December 19, 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings Editor-in-Chief Tsuneo Watanabe died of pneumonia at 2 a.m. Thursday at 98.

