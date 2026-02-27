Emperor to Attend World Baseball Classic Match When Japan Takes on Australia at Tokyo Dome on March 8
The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:42 JST, February 27, 2026
The Emperor will attend the Japan-Australia match in the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on March 8, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday.
This will be the third time that the Emperor attends a WBC game since the Japan-China match in March 2009.
Related Tags
Imperial Family Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
BOJ Keeping Eye on Economy and Takaichi's ‘Proactive Fiscal Polic...
-
University of Tsukuba Hospital to Introduce Working Dog Next Year...
-
Record 167 Elementary School Students Harmed Via Social Media in ...
-
Mizuho Bank May Have Lost Data on Thousands of Clients
-
Japan’s Hikonyan Cat Mascot to Celebrate 20th Birthday with Party...
-
Japan's Kairos Rocket Set to Launch on Sunday After Delays
-
Humbert Humbert: Husband-Wife Vocal Duo Brings Cheerful Singing t...
-
Mizuho to Cut Up to 5,000 Administrative Jobs with AI-Driven Oper...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
-
Tokyo Skytree's Elevator Stops, Trapping 20 People; All Rescued (...
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanes...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura S...
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to ...
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Figure Skater Kaori Sakamoto’...
-
Reciprocal Tariffs Ruled Illegal: Judiciary Would Not Tolerate Pr...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages C...
Top Articles in Society
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan