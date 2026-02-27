Hot word :

Emperor to Attend World Baseball Classic Match When Japan Takes on Australia at Tokyo Dome on March 8

16:42 JST, February 27, 2026

The Emperor will attend the Japan-Australia match in the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on March 8, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday.

This will be the third time that the Emperor attends a WBC game since the Japan-China match in March 2009.

