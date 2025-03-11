Imperial Couple to Attend Osaka Expo Ceremony in April
20:56 JST, March 11, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Osaka Prefecture for the 2025 World Exposition opening ceremony in April, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
On April 11, they will see the Grand Ring, an enormous circular roof at the venue of the Osaka Expo that has been certified as the world’s largest wooden structure by Guinness World Records, and Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, an Expo display created by local governments. They will speak with officials of the organizer of the event.
The Imperial couple will attend the opening ceremony the next day. Emperor Naruhito will declare the Expo open. Crown Prince Akishino, who serves as honorary president of the event, and Crown Princess Kiko will also join the ceremony.
The Emperor and Empress will also visit a pavilion of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
