Bear Found in Warehouse in Fukushima Prefecture Culled
13:23 JST, February 15, 2026
YANAIZU, Fukushima — A 50-centimeter-tall bear was culled 2½ hours after it was spotted in a warehouse at a private residence in the town of Yanaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.
You may also like to readRegional Specialty Agriculture Suffers Increasing Damage from Bears; Farmers Struggle to Keep Hungry Wild Animals at Bay
No injuries were reported. The bear had also been seen in the same warehouse on Saturday afternoon before leaving.
The warehouse is located in a residential area in the mountains. According to the Fukushima prefectural police, town officials checked the warehouse on Sunday morning following the previous day’s sighting report and discovered the bear.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review