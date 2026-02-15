Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Bear Found in Warehouse in Fukushima Prefecture Culled

#Fukushima #Bear Attacks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:23 JST, February 15, 2026

YANAIZU, Fukushima — A 50-centimeter-tall bear was culled 2½ hours after it was spotted in a warehouse at a private residence in the town of Yanaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

You may also like to read

Regional Specialty Agriculture Suffers Increasing Damage from Bears; Farmers Struggle to Keep Hungry Wild Animals at Bay

No injuries were reported. The bear had also been seen in the same warehouse on Saturday afternoon before leaving.

The warehouse is located in a residential area in the mountains. According to the Fukushima prefectural police, town officials checked the warehouse on Sunday morning following the previous day’s sighting report and discovered the bear.

Related Article

How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Fukushima #Bear Attacks

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING