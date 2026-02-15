Bear Found in Warehouse in Fukushima Prefecture Culled

YANAIZU, Fukushima — A 50-centimeter-tall bear was culled 2½ hours after it was spotted in a warehouse at a private residence in the town of Yanaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported. The bear had also been seen in the same warehouse on Saturday afternoon before leaving.

The warehouse is located in a residential area in the mountains. According to the Fukushima prefectural police, town officials checked the warehouse on Sunday morning following the previous day’s sighting report and discovered the bear.