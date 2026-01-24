Special Snow Notice Issued in Japan’s Fukui Prefecture; Traffic Disruptions Likely Through Sunday Morning

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A heavy loader is seen removing snow on a road in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, on Friday morning.

FUKUI — The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special notice over heavy snowfall in Fukui Prefecture on Saturday.

The Kuzuryu district of Ono in the prefecture saw 37 centimeters of snow in the six hours through noon Saturday, while 35 centimeters was recorded in the city’s Shimoyama district.

A strong winter pressure pattern has brought heavy snow in the regions along the Sea of Japan. The snowfall is forecast to continue through Sunday morning.

The JMA has said major traffic disruptions are highly likely in Ono and Katsuyama in the prefecture.