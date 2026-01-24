Heavy Snowfall in Tohoku, Eastern Japan Regions Forecast Through Saturday; 4 Deaths Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man shovels snow at the entrance of a parking lot in Aomori on Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that heavy snowfall is expected to continue especially in Tohoku and Eastern Japan regions along the Sea of Japan side through Saturday.

In the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Friday, 58 centimeters of snowfall was recorded in the Sumon district of Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture; 51 centimeters in Kami, Hyogo Prefecture; and 51 centimeters in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, according to the JMA.

Four snow-related deaths had been reported in Niigata Prefecture as of 2 p.m. on the same day, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. According to the Niigata prefectural government, the four deaths were caused by sudden illnesses during snow removal work and other reasons.

The winter pressure pattern is forecast to continue through Sunday, according to the JMA. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the northern Kyushu region. The JMA said the pattern will dissipate on Monday and Tuesday, but it likely return on Wednesday.