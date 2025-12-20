Man Found Dead near Trapped Bear in Miyagi Pref.; Victim May Have Been Attacked by Bear
14:49 JST, December 20, 2025
SENDAI – An 80-year-old man was found dead near a trapped bear on a mountain in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday morning, according to police and the fire department.
The man, a member of a local hunting club, was found on the ground with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bear had been caught in a trap designed for wild boars and was later culled by other members of the club.
Police believe the man may have been attacked by the bear.
How to Protect Yourself During Bear Encounters
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction