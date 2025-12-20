Man Found Dead near Trapped Bear in Miyagi Pref.; Victim May Have Been Attacked by Bear

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police vehicle is seen near where the man was found dead on the ground in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday.

SENDAI – An 80-year-old man was found dead near a trapped bear on a mountain in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday morning, according to police and the fire department.

The man, a member of a local hunting club, was found on the ground with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bear had been caught in a trap designed for wild boars and was later culled by other members of the club.

Police believe the man may have been attacked by the bear.