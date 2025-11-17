Cheer Signs with Vibrant Colored Gloves Energize Tokyo Deaflympics, Make Encouragement for Athletes Stand Out

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Students with colored gloves lead spectators in giving “sign cheers” at the Deaflympics volleyball venue in Tokyo on Sunday.

“Cheer Signs,” gestures used to cheer and support athletes, are energizing the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, an international sports event for athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Cheer Signs were devised by the Tokyo metropolitan government and other organizations to convey support to athletes who cannot hear applause or vocal encouragement. There are three patterns: “Go!” — fluttering both hands beside the face then thrusting them forward, “It’s okay, you can win!” — thrusting both fists forward, and “Japan, get medals!” — passing the right hand under the left.

At the men’s volleyball match between Japan and Italy held in Tokyo on Sunday, about 100 spectators wore “support gloves” in red, blue, yellow or green, the four colors used in the Deaflympics emblem. Spectators signed “Go!” each time Japan scored a point. They signed “It’s okay, you can win!” to encourage the Japan side when Italy won a point.

The support gloves were designed by about 10 students participating in the “Para-Sports Design College” (PDC) an initiative that promotes sports for people with disabilities. Near the volleyball venue on Sunday, PDC participants set up a booth where spectators could decorate their gloves with beads and stickers, encouraging them to support athletes through Cheer Signs.

PDC member Sara Nagatani, a 20-year-old second year college student, led the cheers while wearing support gloves. “We were able to enjoy cheering with a sense of unity,” Nagatani said.