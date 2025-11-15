Deaflympics Square Opens in Shibuya Ward, Giving Visitors Opportunity to Experience Deaf Sports

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A device that converts sounds and text into sign language for use inside train cars is seen in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The opening ceremony for Deaflympics Square, the hub facility for the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, was held on Friday.

Located inside the National Olympics Memorial Youth Center in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the venue features exhibits that promote understanding of hearing issues and areas for people to experience Deaf sports. Admission is free through Nov. 26.

In addition to serving as the operational headquarters and media center, the Square also includes lodging and gathering spaces for the athletes. The Miru Tech section — “miru” meaning “to look” in Japanese — showcases cutting-edge digital tools designed to bridge disability and language barriers. Among the 25 interactive booths is one featuring Fujitsu’s Ontenna, a device worn in the hair or on a sleeve that conveys sound through vibrations and light.