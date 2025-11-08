Man Attacked by Bear in Fukushima Prefecture
10:33 JST, November 8, 2025
FUKUSHIMA — A man in his 50s was attacked by a bear in the town of Aizubange, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday evening. Being slashed on the back of the head, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.
According to local police, he rushed into a nearby house after attacked.
In the neighborhood a man in his 80s was attacked and injured by a bear on Nov. 2. Police has patrolled the area and urged caution against bears.
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
