Man Attacked by Bear in Fukushima Prefecture





FUKUSHIMA — A man in his 50s was attacked by a bear in the town of Aizubange, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday evening. Being slashed on the back of the head, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

According to local police, he rushed into a nearby house after attacked.

In the neighborhood a man in his 80s was attacked and injured by a bear on Nov. 2. Police has patrolled the area and urged caution against bears.