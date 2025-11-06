Bear Sightings Surge around Kyoto’s Arashiyama; Warning Signs to be Multilingualized for Foreign Visitors

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The crowded Arashiyama area during cherry blossom season on April 7, in Ukyo Ward, Kyoto City.

Kyoto City is taking measures, including installing multilingual warning signs for foreign tourists, in response to a series of bear sightings in the tourist area of Arashiyama and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

According to the city, there were 67 bear sightings from April to October, primarily in mountainous areas and urban areas near mountains. Sightings surged particularly in October, reaching 30 cases—more than double the number during the same period last year. According to the Ukyo Ward Office, 14 sightings were concentrated between October 23 and 31 in Arashiyama and surrounding residential areas.

No human injuries have been confirmed in the city.

Kyoto City held its first countermeasures liaison meeting for Japanese black bears on Wednesday, confirming cooperation and measures with the police and hunting associations. Currently, the city is installing warning signs and capture cages in areas where sightings have been reported, and disseminating information through its website and other channels.

Considering the high number of foreign tourists, the city will increase signs in English, Chinese, and other languages. It also decided to install bear-deterrent bells along hiking trails and introduce surveillance cameras to detect bears.