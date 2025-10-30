Bear Enters High School Baseball Indoor Practice Field, Climbs Netting Before Fleeing
12:24 JST, October 30, 2025
YAMAGATA — A bear entered the indoor practice field of the baseball club at Tokai University Yamagata Senior High School in Yamagata and was spotted by a club member on Wednesday.
The bear climbed the netting on the field and then ran outside into the bushes on the riverbank near the school. No injuries were reported.
Another member saw the bear from a dormitory near the practice field. He said: “I thought I saw something black and realized it was a bear. There have been more and more sightings lately, but I didn’t think I’d see one so close.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Train Collision, Derailment Leads to Partial Suspension on Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line; Length of Suspension Remains Unclear (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular