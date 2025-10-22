Couple Attacked by Bear, Sustaining Facial Injuries in Aizumisato, Fukushima Pref.
12:04 JST, October 22, 2025
A couple in their 80s was attacked by a bear around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Aizumisato, Fukushima Prefecture.
According to the Fukushima Prefectural Police’s Aizuwakamatsu Station, the couple sustained facial injuries. They are believed to have encountered the bear while putting out garbage on their property.
