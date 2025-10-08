Hot word :

Emergency Warnings Issued in Tokyo’s Hachijojima and Aogashima Islands for Storms, High Waves as Strong Typhoon Halong Approaches

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings for storms and high waves for Hachijojima and Aogashima islands of Tokyo on Wednesday as the powerful typhoon Halong approaches Japan.

“Storms and high waves we have never experienced before are expected,” an agency official said in a press conference.

