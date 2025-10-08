Emergency Warnings Issued in Tokyo’s Hachijojima and Aogashima Islands for Storms, High Waves as Strong Typhoon Halong Approaches
18:09 JST, October 8, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings for storms and high waves for Hachijojima and Aogashima islands of Tokyo on Wednesday as the powerful typhoon Halong approaches Japan.
“Storms and high waves we have never experienced before are expected,” an agency official said in a press conference.
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday
