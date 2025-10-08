Hot word :

Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday


The Japan News

10:30 JST, October 8, 2025

Powerful Typhoon Halong was located on the Pacific Ocean off Kii Peninsula and was moving north at 15 kph as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon No. 22, Halong’s central pressure was 935 hectopascals, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 252 kph.

According to the agency, Halong is expected to maintain its strength on Wednesday afternoon. The typhoon is likely to move eastward south of the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.

