Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear #Gifu

Bear Attacks, Injures Spanish Tourist at UNESCO Site Shirakawa-go in Gifu Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:19 JST, October 5, 2025

GIFU — A Spanish tourist was attacked by a bear at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

The man sustained a minor injury to his right upper arm, according to the village government.

The site, Shirakawa-go, has distinctive, historic wooden houses and is a popular tourist destination.

According to the village government, the man was taking photos with his friend near a bus stop at about 8:30 a.m. when he was assailed and scratched by a meter-long bear cub that emerged from a nearby bush.

Tracks believed to be the cub’s were discovered.

The village government has set up a task force, and local police and a group of hunters are patrolling the area.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING