Bear Attacks, Injures Spanish Tourist at UNESCO Site Shirakawa-go in Gifu Pref.
16:19 JST, October 5, 2025
GIFU — A Spanish tourist was attacked by a bear at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.
The man sustained a minor injury to his right upper arm, according to the village government.
The site, Shirakawa-go, has distinctive, historic wooden houses and is a popular tourist destination.
According to the village government, the man was taking photos with his friend near a bus stop at about 8:30 a.m. when he was assailed and scratched by a meter-long bear cub that emerged from a nearby bush.
Tracks believed to be the cub’s were discovered.
The village government has set up a task force, and local police and a group of hunters are patrolling the area.
