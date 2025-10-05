Bear Attacks, Injures Spanish Tourist at UNESCO Site Shirakawa-go in Gifu Pref.





GIFU — A Spanish tourist was attacked by a bear at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

The man sustained a minor injury to his right upper arm, according to the village government.

The site, Shirakawa-go, has distinctive, historic wooden houses and is a popular tourist destination.

According to the village government, the man was taking photos with his friend near a bus stop at about 8:30 a.m. when he was assailed and scratched by a meter-long bear cub that emerged from a nearby bush.

Tracks believed to be the cub’s were discovered.

The village government has set up a task force, and local police and a group of hunters are patrolling the area.