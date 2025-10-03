Woman in Her 70s in Cardiac Arrest, Apparently Attacked by Bear in Miyagi Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A black bear

A woman in her 70s went into cardiac arrest after apparently being attacked by a bear in the mountains of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A member of her mushroom-picking group reported the incident to police at around 1:35 p.m.

Another woman in the group cannot be contacted, and the police and others are continuing their search.