Woman in Her 70s in Cardiac Arrest, Apparently Attacked by Bear in Miyagi Pref.

19:15 JST, October 3, 2025

A woman in her 70s went into cardiac arrest after apparently being attacked by a bear in the mountains of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A member of her mushroom-picking group reported the incident to police at around 1:35 p.m.

Another woman in the group cannot be contacted, and the police and others are continuing their search.

