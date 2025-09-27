Fall Colors in Akita Pref.; Yellow Grass at Peak on Mt. Chokai

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yellow-tinged grass at Ryugahara wetland on Mt. Chokai in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, is now at its viewing peak.

The wetland stretches 400 meters east-west and 300 meters north-south at an elevation of about 1,200 meters. The area is home to many rare plants.

“Last year I climbed here for the first time, and it was so wonderful that I just had to come back,” said a visitor from Yamagata. “Even though famous mountains are crowded everywhere during the autumn hiking season, I was surprised to see hardly anyone here.”