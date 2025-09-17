Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Bear #Fukushima

Bear Approaches Fukushima Pref. Home, Kills Dog; No Humans Injured

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A black bear

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:04 JST, September 17, 2025

A bear approached a house, where it killed a pet dog and ripped a curtain before leaving without injuring any humans in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday, police said.

A man in his 30s who lives in the house called police at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, saying, “I think my dog is being attacked by a bear.”

According to the Fukushima prefectural police, the man noticed his dog, which was leashed up outside, barking and opened a glass door on the first floor. As soon as he did so, a roughly 1.5-meter-tall bear reached in several times, ripping a curtain in the process.

The man immediately closed the door and was not injured. His dog sustained abdominal injuries and died. The bear is believed to have left the scene immediately.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING