Bear Approaches Fukushima Pref. Home, Kills Dog; No Humans Injured

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A black bear

A bear approached a house, where it killed a pet dog and ripped a curtain before leaving without injuring any humans in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday, police said.

A man in his 30s who lives in the house called police at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, saying, “I think my dog is being attacked by a bear.”

According to the Fukushima prefectural police, the man noticed his dog, which was leashed up outside, barking and opened a glass door on the first floor. As soon as he did so, a roughly 1.5-meter-tall bear reached in several times, ripping a curtain in the process.

The man immediately closed the door and was not injured. His dog sustained abdominal injuries and died. The bear is believed to have left the scene immediately.