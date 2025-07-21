Hot word :

Man Clawed by Bear While Doing Farm Work in Akita Pref.; Injuries Reportedly Not Life-Threatening

A black bear is seen in April in the Shirakami mountain range between Aomori and Akita prefectures.

11:37 JST, July 21, 2025

A man in his 70s was clawed in the head by a bear in Kita-Akita, Akita Prefecture, at around 4:55 a.m. on Monday.

The man’s son called emergency services, and he was taken to a hospital. He is said to be in a stable condition.

According to the Kita-Akita Police Station, the man was doing farm work when he was attacked. The bear reportedly left the scene afterward.

