Japan Hokkaido: Brown Bear Killed in Town Where Newspaper Delivery Man Was Killed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A brown bear

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:14 JST, July 18, 2025

SAPPORO — A brown bear was killed by hunters in the early hours of Friday in the town of Fukushima, Hokkaido.

In the town, a 52-year-old man was attacked and killed by a brown bear while delivering papers in the early hours of July 12. Matsumae Police Station is investigating whether the bear that was killed is the same one that attacked.

