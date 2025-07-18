Japan Hokkaido: Brown Bear Killed in Town Where Newspaper Delivery Man Was Killed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A brown bear

SAPPORO — A brown bear was killed by hunters in the early hours of Friday in the town of Fukushima, Hokkaido.

In the town, a 52-year-old man was attacked and killed by a brown bear while delivering papers in the early hours of July 12. Matsumae Police Station is investigating whether the bear that was killed is the same one that attacked.