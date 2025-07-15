Elderly Woman Injured in Bear Attack in Japan’s Nara Prefecture
18:36 JST, July 15, 2025
NARA — A woman in her 80s was attacked by a bear outside of her home in Gojo, southern Nara Prefecture on Tuesday, the Nara prefectural government announced that day.
According to the prefectural government, she was attacked by a bear at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday when she went out of her home to hang her laundry to dry. She sustained injuries on her face, but they were not life-threatening.
