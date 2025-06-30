Bear Attacks Man in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture; Victim Was Taking Refuge After Reports of Bear Sighting
16:34 JST, June 30, 2025
NASUSHIOBARA, Tochigi — A man was bitten on the head by a bear on Monday morning in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture.
The man, who is in his 70s, was taken to a hospital but is said to be in stable condition.
The attack, which took place at 6:40 a.m., is believed to have occurred on the premises of a house belonging to an acquaintance of the victim, and the victim seems to have stopped farming and evacuated to the house after learning a report of a bear sighting on a nearby road, according to Nasushiobara Police Station.
The bear is said to be about 1.5 meters tall.
The site of the attack is about 3.5 kilometers north of JR Nasushiobara Station. Elementary and junior high schools in the area stopped outdoor activities and went under lockdown.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert