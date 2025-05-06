Bear Attacks Two Self-Defense Force Officials in Iwate Pref.; Both Victims Injured, in Stable Condition
12:23 JST, May 6, 2025
Two men were attacked by a bear in Hachimantai City’s Matsuo district in Iwate Prefecture while collecting edible wild plants in the mountain forest on Monday afternoon.
They suffered injuries on their bodies including on their faces and arms but were conscious while being transported to the hospital. Their condition has been reported as stable.
Both men were Japanese Self-Defense Force officials. One man, 29, is from Takizawa in the prefecture and the other man, 39, is from Morioka.
According to the Iwate prefectural police, three men entered the mountain. After two were attacked by the bear and injured, the third uninjured man drove the two to a hospital.
