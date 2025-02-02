Home>Society>General News

Woman Bitten by Bear Loses Part of Her Thumb; Attack Happened in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A bear is seen in a border area between Aomori and Akita prefectures in 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:45 JST, February 2, 2025

A woman in her 60s was bitten by a bear and lost part of her thumb while hiking in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to the city government, the woman was walking on a forest road with her friend when the bear jumped out of a pit.

The bear, believed to be an adult with a body measuring about 1 meter in length, took off after the attack, and the woman was sent to the hospital.

