Woman Bitten by Bear Loses Part of Her Thumb; Attack Happened in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref.
12:45 JST, February 2, 2025
A woman in her 60s was bitten by a bear and lost part of her thumb while hiking in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.
According to the city government, the woman was walking on a forest road with her friend when the bear jumped out of a pit.
The bear, believed to be an adult with a body measuring about 1 meter in length, took off after the attack, and the woman was sent to the hospital.
