Bear Killed While Crossing Highway in Northern Japan; 2 Vehicles Damaged in Early Morning Accident
14:53 JST, December 11, 2024
A bear was struck by a car while crossing a highway in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The bear died at the scene, and a van that passed by about 10 minutes later ran over the bear. The drivers were not injured, but both vehicles sustained damage to their bumpers and elsewhere.
According to the Akita prefectural police, the bear was about one meter long. The incident occurred on Akita Expressway, and a section of the road was closed for about an hour.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)