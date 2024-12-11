Bear Killed While Crossing Highway in Northern Japan; 2 Vehicles Damaged in Early Morning Accident

The Japan News



A bear was struck by a car while crossing a highway in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The bear died at the scene, and a van that passed by about 10 minutes later ran over the bear. The drivers were not injured, but both vehicles sustained damage to their bumpers and elsewhere.

According to the Akita prefectural police, the bear was about one meter long. The incident occurred on Akita Expressway, and a section of the road was closed for about an hour.