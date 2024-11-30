Bear Attacks Employee at Supermarket in Northern Japan City Akita
12:54 JST, November 30, 2024
A supermarket employee in Akita City was attacked by a bear in the store at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.
According to local police, the employee, a man in his 40s, had injuries to his face and was taken to a hospital in the city, but his life is not in danger.
As of 11 a.m., the one-meter-long bear was still inside the store, and the city has set up two traps at the store entrance to capture it.
The employee was attacked near an entrance connecting the sales floor and the back yard. At the time, there were about 20 employees in the store preparing for opening.
